Mum's Blessings For Ajitdada

Mothers are back in business.

First, the invite to Thursday's swearing in ceremony sprung a surprise when it mentioned Devendra Sarita Gangadharrao Fadnavis, not merely Devendra Gangadharrao Fadnavis as before.

Then Eknath Shinde added his mum's name when being sworn in as deputy chief minister.

And even though Ajit Pawar didn't include his mum's name when taking the oath as Maharashtra's deputy CM for a record sixth time, he sought his 87-year-old mother Asha Pawar's blessings before being sworn in.

Mrs Asha Pawar was reportedly against her grandson Yugendra Pawar -- her younger son Shrinivas' son -- contesting the assembly election in Baramati against his kaka (uncle).

IMAGE: Asha Pawar applies vermillion to her son's forehead as daughter-in-law Sunetra Pawar looks on. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Ajitdada -- as he is known in Maharshtra -- seeks his mother's blessings before heading to Azad Maidan.

IMAGE: Last year, Asha Pawar told reporters she wants to see her son as chief minister. That possibility remains rather distant as long as 'DevuBhau', as Fadnavis is being hailed by BJP cadres these days, is at the helm.

