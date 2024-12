Mahayuti Supporters Throng Azad Maidan

Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as Maharashtra's chief minister for the third time at the sprawling Azad Maidan in south Mumbai.

In addition to the political celebrities -- Prime Minister Narendra D Modi, Union Home Minister Amit A Shah, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Roads Minister Nitin Gadkari, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Bharatiya Janata Party President J P Nadda, chief ministers of several NDA-ruled states including Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh), Nitish Kumar (Bihar), Pushkar Singh Dhami (Uttarakhand), Nayab Singh Saini (Haryana), Bhupendra Patel (Gujarat) and Pramod Sawant (Goa) -- tycoons Mukesh D Ambani and Kumarmangalam Birla and Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Sanjay Dutt and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, hundreds of the aam janta attended the swearing in ceremony which also saw Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar taking the oath of office as deputy chief ministers.

Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com IMAGE: Mahayuti supporters from across the state traveled to Mumbai for the swearing-in ceremony, here and below.

Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com

Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com

Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com

Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com

Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com

Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com

Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com

Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com

Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com

Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com

Photograph: Satish Bodas for Rediff.com

Photograph: Satish Bodas for Rediff.com

Photograph: Satish Bodas for Rediff.com

Photograph: Satish Bodas for Rediff.com

Photograph: Satish Bodas for Rediff.com

Photograph: Satish Bodas for Rediff.com

Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com

Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com IMAGE: BJP politician Navneet Kaur Rana, who lost the Amravati Lok Sabha seat in June, arrives for the swearing-in ceremony.

Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com IMAGE: Former Maharashta chief minister Narayan Rane, whose sons Nilesh and Nitesh won the Maharashtra assembly election from Kudal and Kankavli respectively, arrives at Azad Maidan.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com