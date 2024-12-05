News
SRK, Sachin Hug At Swearing In

SRK, Sachin Hug At Swearing In

By REDIFF NEWS
December 05, 2024 21:33 IST
Mukesh Ambani, accompanied by younger son Anant and younger daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant Ambani, were among the many celebrities who attended Devendra Fadnavis' swearing in at Azad Maidan on Thursday afternoon.

Also present was MDA's younger brother Anil Ambani, Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata, Kumar Mangalam Birla with daughter Ananya, Deepak Parekh, Sun Pharma's Dilip Shanghvi and NSE MD and CEO Ashish Chauhan among scores of others.

Sahil Salvi caught glimpses of these celebs:

 

IMAGE: Shah Rukh Khan greets Sachin Tendulkar. All Photographs: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Amruta Fadnavis, the chief minister's banker and singer wife. We aren't sure if the lady on the right is Divija Fadnavis, the CM's only child.

 

IMAGE: Noel Tata makes his first public appearance after being appointed Tata Trusts chairman.

 

IMAGE: SRK and Salman Khan.

 

IMAGE: Mukesh Ambani,centre. From left, Sanjay Dutt, Deepak Parekh (in white shirt back to the camera), Ananya Birla, Salman Khan, right.

 

IMAGE: Mukeshbhai with son Anant.

 

IMAGE: Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor.

 

IMAGE: Vidya Balan is all smiles.

 

IMAGE: Dr Anjali Tendulkar whose husband was the only Bharat Ratna present on the occasion.

 

IMAGE: Kumar Mangalam Birla with former HDFC chairman Deepak Parekh.

IMAGE: Ranbir Kapoor greets Anjali Tendulkar while Ranveer Singh does likewise with Sachin.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

