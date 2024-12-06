Fadnavis Continues Bhansali's Tradition

IMAGE: Sanjay Leela Bhansali with mother Leela. Photograph: The late Pradeep Bandekar

Now that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has adopted his mother's name Sarita as his middle name, it is time to give credit to the one who started the trend.

Sanjay was only Bhansali until he decided to include his mother's name, Leela.

"I was not trying to start a trend when I decided to call myself Sanjay Leela Bhansali," the director tells Subhash K Jha.

"But if people are honouring their parents in their names, I say, that's a start! We need to do a lot more for our parents.

"Sadly, my father didn't get to see me make a success of my life. But my mother's blessings have been with me all the way. I don't think I would be worth anything without her."

IMAGE: Sarita Fadnavis blesses her son Devendra after the Mahayuti stormed to power in the Maharashtra assembly election. Photograph: ANI Photo

Bhansali attributes all his success to his mother: "Whatever we achieve in life, whatever we do that is worth doing, comes from our parents' blessings. I am what I am today because of my mother. So if she is part of my name, I am doing her no favour."

His 2013 film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela was not only dedicated to his mother, the heroine Leela's character was also inspired by the lady who single-handedly brought up her son to be the person that he is.

IMAGE: Sanjay Leela Bhansali with mother Leela and sister Bella Saigal. Photograph: Kind courtesy Bella Bhansali Segal/Instagram

Usually SLB showed bits and pieces of his films to his mother first to get her opinion. But this time, he kept the film to himself. He wanted to complete every detail of his film before showing it to his mother.

Not too many know that Sanjay Leela Bhansali's mother once was a fabulous dancer.

