News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Movies » Fadnavis Continues Bhansali's Tradition

Fadnavis Continues Bhansali's Tradition

By SUBHASH K JHA
December 06, 2024 13:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Sanjay Leela Bhansali with mother Leela. Photograph: The late Pradeep Bandekar

Now that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has adopted his mother's name Sarita as his middle name, it is time to give credit to the one who started the trend.

Sanjay was only Bhansali until he decided to include his mother's name, Leela.

"I was not trying to start a trend when I decided to call myself Sanjay Leela Bhansali," the director tells Subhash K Jha.

"But if people are honouring their parents in their names, I say, that's a start! We need to do a lot more for our parents.

"Sadly, my father didn't get to see me make a success of my life. But my mother's blessings have been with me all the way. I don't think I would be worth anything without her."

 

IMAGE: Sarita Fadnavis blesses her son Devendra after the Mahayuti stormed to power in the Maharashtra assembly election. Photograph: ANI Photo

Bhansali attributes all his success to his mother: "Whatever we achieve in life, whatever we do that is worth doing, comes from our parents' blessings. I am what I am today because of my mother. So if she is part of my name, I am doing her no favour."

His 2013 film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela was not only dedicated to his mother, the heroine Leela's character was also inspired by the lady who single-handedly brought up her son to be the person that he is.

IMAGE: Sanjay Leela Bhansali with mother Leela and sister Bella Saigal. Photograph: Kind courtesy Bella Bhansali Segal/Instagram

Usually SLB showed bits and pieces of his films to his mother first to get her opinion. But this time, he kept the film to himself. He wanted to complete every detail of his film before showing it to his mother.

Not too many know that Sanjay Leela Bhansali's mother once was a fabulous dancer.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SUBHASH K JHA
COMMENT
Print this article
SRK, Sachin Hug At Swearing In
SRK, Sachin Hug At Swearing In
A Pat For Fadnavis From Modi
A Pat For Fadnavis From Modi
Mahayuti Supporters Throng Azad Maidan
Mahayuti Supporters Throng Azad Maidan
50 bps CRR cut will unlock Rs 1.16 lakh cr bank funds
50 bps CRR cut will unlock Rs 1.16 lakh cr bank funds
LS adjourned amid ruckus over 'Cong-Soros' link
LS adjourned amid ruckus over 'Cong-Soros' link
UP teacher who got Muslim boy slapped gets bail
UP teacher who got Muslim boy slapped gets bail
More Pictures From The SoChay Wedding
More Pictures From The SoChay Wedding
More like this
'Why can't I use my mother's name?'
'Why can't I use my mother's name?'
'I feel the hand of God in my films'
'I feel the hand of God in my films'

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances