Mumbai's Tallest Ganesha

Satish Bodas/Rediff.com captures glimpses from some of Mumbai's well-known Ganesh Mandals.

IMAGE: The Khetwadi 11th Galli Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, founded in 1962, has a towering 45 foot idol of Lord Ganesha.

Known as the Khetwadi Cha Lambodara, in an Indra Dev avatar, it is Mumbai's tallest Ganesh idol this year.

All photographs: Satish Bodas/ Rediff.com IMAGE: The Lal Maidan Ganesh Utsav Mandal in central Mumbai has been in existence for more than 70 years.

IMAGE: The Parel Vibhag Sarvajanik Ganeshutsav Mandal at Nare Park Maidan in Parel, central Mumbai -- Parel Cha Raja -- began the Ganesh Ustav in 1947.

IMAGE: Mumbaicha Raja -- the Ganesh Galli Mandal -- began in 1928.

IMAGE: The Raigad fort has been recreated as the external wall of the Mumbaicha Raja in Ganesh Galli, central Mumbai.

IMAGE: Chinchpoklicha Chintamani in Lalbaug, central Mumbai. This is the 104th year of this Mandal's Ganesh Utsav.

IMAGE: The Akhil Chandanwadi Ganesh Utsav Mandal in south Mumbai has been celebrating the festival since 1978.

IMAGE: Girgaon Cha Maharaja has been around for 92 years. The idol at this Mandal in south Mumbai is made up of shadu mati or clay, which dissolves in water easily without affecting the environment.

IMAGE: Girgaon Cha Raja at the Nikadwari Lane Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal in south Mumbai, which was established in 1928. This murti too is made from shadu mati.

IMAGE: Khetwadicha Ganraj can be worshipped at 12th Galli, Khetwadi, south Mumbai; the Mandal has been celebrating Ganesh Utsav for 65 years.

IMAGE: Another view of the Khetwadicha Ganraj.

Photographs curated by Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com