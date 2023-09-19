Ganesh Chaturthi Special Recipes

Come Ganeshotsav, and all we can think of are delicious modaks.

The traditional Ukadiche Modak is always a hit, but presently artisanal modaks are taking over the food scene.

If you still haven't got your prasad ready, turn to Chef Altamsh Patel's three types of highly unusual, wonderful-looking modaks.

They're delicious, taste way better than store-bought goodies and are sure to bring guests and family -- citing any flimsy excuse -- visiting you for repeats.

Mumbai-trained Chef Altamsh, who has 13 years of experience under his belt, began his career with the TajSATS airline catering company. He was presented with the Young Chef Of The Year Award in 2018.

In an interview to hospitality magazine Hospibuzz he said, 'My mom is a phenomenal cook and I loved assisting her in the kitchen. However, my father, like any other father, wanted me to become a doctor, as my elder brother was into computer engineering. But I had some other plan. I wanted to be a chef', which is how we have these three interesting recipes from Chef Altamsh to present to you today, dear readers.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

Chocolate Marmalade Modak

Servings: 4

Ingredients

50 gm white chocolate

150 gm dark chocolate, chopped into small pieces

10 gm orange marmalade

2-3 drops orange food colour

Modak mould tray with several cavities

Method

Melt the dark chocolate, carefully, in a microwave or using a double boiler method (two saucepans stacked on top of each other, over heat, the lower filled with water and the upper with the chocolate).

If you're using a microwave, it will take around 2-3 minutes or much less for the chocolate to melt but do make sure you keep checking and stir every 30 seconds.

Add the orange marmalade to the melted chocolate and mix thoroughly until smooth and glossy.

Pour the mixture into a piping bag with an attached nozzle.

If you don't have a piping bag, transfer the mixture into a small bowl and later you can use a spoon to scoop it into the mould.

Keep aside.

Add the orange colour.

Stir well and take off heat.

Refrigerate for a few minutes till only the outer shell of each modak solidifies.

The centre of each modak will still be liquid and take out of the fridge, tilt over the bowl and pour the un-solidified chocolate back into the bowl.

Refrigerate again for a few minutes.

If the white chocolate mixture has hardened, you may need to melt it again.

Take the tray out of the refrigerator, demould and serve chilled.

Vanilla Matcha Modak

Servings: 4

Ingredients

150 gm milk chocolate

50 gm white chocolate

10 gm matcha green tea extract

2 tsp vanilla essence or 2 gm vanilla bean pod

2-3 drops green food colour

Modak mould with several cavities

Method

Melt the milk chocolate, carefully, in a microwave or using a double boiler method (two saucepans stacked on top of each other, over heat, the lower filled with water and the upper with the chocolate).

If you're using a microwave, it will take around 2-3 minutes or much less for the chocolate to melt but do make sure you keep checking and stir every 30 seconds.

Mix well until you get a smooth consistency.

The mixture should be thick so it holds when poured into the modak mould.

Discard the vanilla pod.

Fill the mixture into a piping bag and keep aside.

Stir till a smooth mixture.

Add the green food color and mix.

Take off heat.

Refrigerate for a few minutes till only the outer shell of each modak solidifies.

The centre of each modak will still be liquid and take out of the fridge, tilt over the bowl and pour the un-solidified chocolate back into the bowl.

Refrigerate again for a few minutes.

If the white chocolate mixture has hardened, you may need to melt it again.

Take the tray out of the refrigerator, demould and serve chilled.

Dry Fruit Mawa Modak

Servings: 4

Ingredients

150 gm mawa or khoya or milk solids

15 gm almonds, chopped

100 gm sugar

15 gm pista, chopped

3 gm green elaichi or cardamom

Few strands kesar or saffron, soaked in a few tbsp of milk

Oil/ghee for greasing the mould

Single modak mould

Method

Heat the mawa and the sugar in a kadhai or frying pan over low heat.

Keeping stirring until both melt.

Add the milk-soaked saffron strands along with the few tbsp milk.

Add the chopped nuts, cardamom and cook until the mixture thickens.

Take off heat and transfer the mixture into a large bowl.

Keep aside to cool to room temperature.

Stuff a lemon-sized scoop of the cooled mixture into the mould.

Using your fingers, spread the dough evenly around the walls of the mould.

Press gently and shut the mould to form a modak.

Gently open the mould to release the modak.

Repeat the process for the remaining mixture.

Serve.

Altamsh Patel is the Executive Chef, Hilton Mumbai International Airport.