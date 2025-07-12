Teacher held for abusing student claims boy loved her, addressed as 'wife'

A 40-year-old woman school teacher held for allegedly repeatedly sexually assaulting a minor male student has claimed the latter had expressed his love for her in multiple conversations and also used to address her as his wife.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The teacher, in her bail application, stated the case was fabricated at the behest of the boy's mother, who was opposed to the idea of her son being in love with her.

Citing several conversations with the boy, the woman's plea claimed his parents knew of his love for the accused and were against it.

His conduct towards her and deep feelings for her have been deliberately suppressed in the FIR, the accused's plea stated.

At various places in the communication it can be seen that he had nicknamed her in terms of endearments and even called her his wife, the plea said.

In these communications, he repeatedly expressed his affection, emotional dependency and his desire to meet her and be with her.

However, the woman had responded that she can only meet him if his mother allows, the bail application said.

Their conversations demonstrate maturity and awareness on part of the boy about the situation and reveals that he was madly in love with her, the plea said, adding this completely contradicts the allegations made in the case against her.

The communications firmly establish that there was no element of force, assault, threat or for that matter any kind of intimidation on the applicant's part, the plea said.

Her plea will be heard on Monday.

Police have alleged the English language teacher, who is married, took the minor to luxury hotels where she allegedly sexually abused him.

Police have claimed the accused got attracted to her 16-year-old student during various meetings in connection with the school's annual function in December 2023 and that she allegedly made her first sexual advance in January 2024.

Soon after the accused teacher started taking the teenager to expensive hotels to sexually assault him, the student developed acute anxiety, for which she then allegedly gave him anti-anxiety pills, as per police.

Police have also claimed the teacher would often get the boy drunk before abusing him.

The woman teacher has been booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Juvenile Justice Act.