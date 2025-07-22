'His parents knew our relationship': Teacher gets bail in abuse case

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
July 22, 2025 18:02 IST

A Mumbai court on Tuesday granted bail to a 40-year-old female teacher of a city-based prominent school who was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor male student on multiple occasions.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Her bail plea was allowed by special POCSO court judge Sabina Malik.

The teacher, arrested last month, was booked under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Juvenile Justice Act.

In the bail application filed through advocates Neeraj Yadav and Deepa Punjani, the woman denied the charges brought against her and claimed the case was entirely fabricated at the behest of the boy's mother as she opposed their relationship.

Citing several conversations with the boy, the woman's plea stated that his parents knew of his relationship with the accused, who is married, and were against it.

His conduct towards the teacher and "deep feelings" for her have been deliberately suppressed in the FIR, according to the application.

Police have claimed the accused got attracted to her 16-year-old student during various meetings held in connection with the school's annual function in December 2023.

She allegedly made her first sexual advance in January 2024. The teacher used to take the minor to luxury hotels where she allegedly abused him, as per the FIR.

Police have stated that the teacher would also often allegedly get the boy drunk before abusing him.

© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
