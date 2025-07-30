Teacher held for obscene video call to male student

Police on Tuesday arrested a 35-year-old woman teacher for allegedly making an obscene video call to a minor male student on a social media platform in Navi Mumbai, an official said on Tuesday.

The Koparkhairne police took action against the teacher after the boy informed his parents about her act, he said.

The parents lodged a complaint at the Koparkhairane police station, based on which case was registered against her under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against her, he said.

"After that, the accused teacher was arrested. The court then remanded her in police custody for one day," the official said, adding that the police were trying to find out if the teacher had indulged in similar acts with any other student.