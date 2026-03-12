HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Bomb Scare Disrupts Maharashtra Budget Session

Bomb Scare Disrupts Maharashtra Budget Session

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
March 12, 2026 10:00 IST

March 12, 2026 10:00 IST

A bomb threat at Mumbai's Vidhan Bhavan during the budget session led to an immediate evacuation and heightened security measures as authorities investigate the potential danger.

Key Points

  • Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai received a bomb threat via email during the ongoing budget session.
  • The building was promptly evacuated as a security protocol.
  • Bomb detection teams are conducting a thorough search of the premises.
  • Police are investigating the source and credibility of the bomb threat.

Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai received a bomb threat via email on Thursday amid the ongoing budget session, police said.

After being alerted about the threat to blow up the premises, security protocols were promptly initiated. Employees and other people were safely evacuated from the legislature complex building, located in south Mumbai, a police official said.

 

As a precautionary measure, all officers and staff assembled outside the premises while security agencies conducted necessary checks.

The bomb detection teams were at the spot and the search was underway, the official added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

'Bombs planted' across Mumbai, cops on alert
Hoax bomb threats paralyse courts including HC, banks in Mumbai, Nagpur
Fadnavis' office receives bomb threat from Pak number
BSE receives bomb threat, turns out to be hoax
Bomb Threats Trigger Evacuations in Gujarat, Later Deemed Hoax

