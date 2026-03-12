Bomb Scare Disrupts Maharashtra Budget Session

A bomb threat at Mumbai's Vidhan Bhavan during the budget session led to an immediate evacuation and heightened security measures as authorities investigate the potential danger.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai received a bomb threat via email on Thursday amid the ongoing budget session, police said.

After being alerted about the threat to blow up the premises, security protocols were promptly initiated. Employees and other people were safely evacuated from the legislature complex building, located in south Mumbai, a police official said.

As a precautionary measure, all officers and staff assembled outside the premises while security agencies conducted necessary checks.

The bomb detection teams were at the spot and the search was underway, the official added.