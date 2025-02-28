HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Home  » News » Fadnavis' office receives bomb threat from Pak number

Fadnavis' office receives bomb threat from Pak number

1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Last updated on: February 28, 2025 16:30 IST

The Whatsapp helpline of Mumbai traffic police received a message from a Pakistan number containing a threat to blow up Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' office in Mantralaya, an official said on Friday.

IMAGE: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. Photograph: ANI Photo

The message, from a person who identified himself as Malik Shahbaz Raza, was received on Thursday, following which a case was registered at Worli police station, he said.

"The threat message is in English. A case has been registered against an unidentified person and a probe has begun," the official said.

 

The helpline of the Mumbai traffic police has received such messages earlier as well.

In November last year, a message threatened to harm actor Salman Khan and sought Rs 5 crore as extortion.

In December, a threat message against Prime Minister Narendra Modi led to the arrest of a 37-year-old Jharkhand resident from Rajasthan.

On February 21 this year, a message was received containing a threat to blow up the vehicle of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, following which two persons were arrested from Buldhana.

