Mumbai School Scandal: Lady Teacher Has Sex With Student

The Mumbai police have arrested a lady teacher under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly coercing a minor male student into a sexual relationship.

Kindly note the image has only been posted for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

The accused has been taken into custody, while another teacher, who allegedly assisted her, is currently absconding.

A case has been registered in connection with the incident.

According to a NDTV news television channel report, the accused woman is an English teacher at a school and taught the student when he was in Class 11.

She told the police that she got attracted to the teenager during various meetings to set up a dance group for the annual school function in December 2023. She made sexual gestures to the student in January 2024.

According to the NDTV report quoting a police officer, the teacher asked one of her female friends for help to pursue the victim.

The accused's friend reached out to the minor and reportedly told him that relationships between older women and teenage boys have 'become quite common'.

Later, the student agreed to meet the teacher.

Subsequently, the teacher picked up the boy in a sedan and took him to a secluded place.

'She forcefully undressed him and sexually assaulted him. When the student started feeling anxious over the next few days, she gave him some anti-anxiety tablets,' the police officer told NDTV.

The vehicle has been seized for investigation.

A second police officer claimed the teacher would get the student drunk before taking him to five star hotels in south Mumbai and near the airport, where she coerced him into having sexual relations.