Mumbai Police Form Sit To Investigate Bogus Birth Certificates

Mumbai Police have launched a Special Investigation Team to probe a massive bogus birth certificate scam, involving over 87,000 certificates allegedly issued through forged documents.

Key Points Mumbai Police establish SIT to investigate fraudulent birth certificate cases.

Over 87,000 bogus birth certificates allegedly issued in Mumbai between 2024 and 2026.

BMC officials directed to cancel the fraudulent certificates and initiate a police investigation.

BJP leader alleges the scam involves issuing certificates to illegal immigrants.

The Mumbai Police have constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe cases involving alleged bogus birth certificates obtained through forged documents in the city, officials said on Tuesday.

The city's civic authorities have found that more than 87,000 bogus birth certificates were allegedly issued between 2024 and 2026 by manipulating official records.

Investigation Into Bogus Certificates

Mayor Ritu Tawde separately said she has directed Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials to cancel 87,347 certificates issued over the past two to three years, and to initiate a police investigation into the matter.

The Mumbai crime branch earlier launched an investigation after receiving a large number of complaints suggesting fraudulent birth certificate registrations.

However, given the seriousness of the issue, Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti ordered the formation of the SIT for a thorough investigation into the offences and complaints received, the official said.

SIT Composition and Allegations

The SIT will be headed by the joint commissioner of police (crime) and will include senior officers from the crime branch, special branch and detection units, he said.

Notably, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya had alleged that bogus birth certificates were being issued to illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and Rohingyas in parts of Maharashtra as part of a scam.

BMC's Response and Further Claims

Meanwhile, Mayor Tawde on Tuesday presided over a meeting at the civic headquarters and reviewed the BMC's response to the alleged birth certificate issuance scam. The meeting was attended by civic officials and also Somaiya, a former MP from Mumbai.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Tawde said she has directed officials to cancel 87,347 birth certificates issued over the past two to three years, and to initiate a police investigation into the matter.

After the alleged scam came to light, the civic body suspended a medical health officer and transferred three other officials pending further inquiry, she maintained.

Somaiya described the alleged scam as one of the largest in the country, claiming birth certificates were issued through the SAP (document management) system under the pretext of making minor corrections.

Though the centralised Civil Registration System (CRS) is mandatory for birth certificate registration since January 1, 2016, the BMC issued such documents through SAP system, the BJP leader claimed.

Somaiya claimed the BMC has accepted irregularities in issuance of birth certificates, but it attempted to cover up the matter.