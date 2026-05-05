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Mumbai Police Form Sit To Investigate Fake Birth Certificates

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 05, 2026 12:34 IST

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Mumbai Police have launched a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate a widespread fake birth certificate scam involving forged documents and the alleged issuance of over 87,000 bogus certificates.

Key Points

  • Mumbai Police establish SIT to investigate fake birth certificate cases.
  • Over 87,000 bogus birth certificates allegedly issued via manipulated records.
  • Mumbai Crime Branch initiated probe after numerous fraud complaints.
  • SIT will include senior officers from crime, special branch, and detection units.

The Mumbai Police have constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe cases involving alleged fake birth certificates obtained through forged documents in the city, officials said on Tuesday.

The city's civic authorities have found that more than 87,000 bogus birth certificates were allegedly issued between 2024 and 2026 by manipulating official records.

 

Mumbai Crime Branch Investigates Fraudulent Registrations

The Mumbai Crime Branch began investigating after receiving a large number of complaints suggesting similar fraudulent registrations.

SIT Formed To Conduct Thorough Investigation

Given the seriousness of the issue, Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti ordered the formation of the SIT for a thorough investigation into the offences and complaints received, the official said.

The SIT will be headed by the joint commissioner of police (crime) and will include senior officers from the crime branch, special branch and detection units, he said.

Allegations Of Bogus Certificates For Illegal Immigrants

Notably, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya had alleged that bogus birth certificates were being issued to illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and Rohingyas in parts of Maharashtra under a scam.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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