Mumbai sees 9% rise in overall crimes, detection rate drops by 14%

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
January 18, 2023 20:03 IST
The crime detection rate in Mumbai dipped by 14 per cent in 2022 compared to 2021 even as the overall crime graph went up by nine per cent, as per the crime report released by the police.

The poor detection of cybercrime cases could have pulled down the overall Mumbai crime detection rate in 2022, it said.

 

Post the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of cases of thefts swelled three-fold to 14,818 the previous year as compared to 4,534 such cases registered in 2021.

Overall, street crimes which include theft, attacks, molestation, robbery, and chain snatching rose by nearly 100 per cent in 2022, the report said.

The overall detection of crime dipped by 14 per cent to 68 per cent in 2022 from 82 per cent in 2021.

"Overall crime in Mumbai rose by nine per cent in 2022, which is mainly because of prompt registration of street crimes such as theft, assault, chain snatching, robbery, and molestation," it said.

The number of serious offences like dacoity, rape, and extortion rose marginally but at the same time, crimes like murder, house-breaking, and riots dipped in 2022.

Overall, serious offences as a category have seen a marginal increase in registration, the report said.

Meanwhile, the number of registration of cases for crimes against women and children has risen from 5,497 in 2021 to 6,133 in 2022, according to the report.

The 6,133 cases include 1,157 offences registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and 1,155 cases of kidnapping of minor boys and girls.

"The number of rape cases in Mumbai rose from 888 in 2021 to 984 in 2022. Offences of molestation also went up from 2,076 in 2021 to 2,347 in 2022. The other cases that showed a rise are dowry-related cases that increased from 785 in 2021 to 868 in 2022," it said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
