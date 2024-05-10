News
Mahindra's 3XO Is A Game Changer in Compact SUV Segment

By Rajesh Karkera, Hitesh Harisinghani
May 10, 2024 09:04 IST
Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com takes the latest offering from the Mahindra stable for a spin. 

Photographs and video: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

One more XUV (Crossover Utility Vehicle) from the M&M stables is here, and boy, is it different!

The XUV 3XO, supposedly the revamped version of the much-loved XUV 300 which was launched 5 years back, is a completely new car from the look and feel of it.

XUV3XO

The vehicle has undergone a complete redesign from the inside out, and only from the side profile can one say that this is a new version of the XUV 300.

The car boasts a new design aesthetic, and the front looks somewhat similar to the Scorpio N, highlighted by top-of-the-line features like 17-inch alloy wheels and a segment-first panoramic sunroof -- which Mahindra calls the "skyroof".

Also available as a segment first in its category are Dual Zone Climate Control, 65 W USB-C charging in the front, Electronic Parking brake with Auto Hold, three Smart Steering Modes, and Level 2 ADAS!

The rear of the XUV 3XO

And it is not just the top variants that get the best of the features.

Safety remains a top priority for Mahindra, with disc brakes, six airbags, and three-point seatbelts as a standard across all the XUV 3XO variants.

The XUV 3XO lives up to its name -- "The Disruptor" -- by shaking up the compact SUV market. Mahindra has achieved this disruption through a combination of competitive pricing and a feature-packed offering with tech, which they already had with the XUV700.

The headlights and drls of the XUV3XO

The XUV 3XO is a complete departure from the older XUV 300. Every element, from the bold front fascia to the stylish rear end, showcases a fresh design language. Even the bonnet, the only element hinting at a connection to the 300, looks like it has been redesigned thanks to the new bold headlamp and DRL setup.

The boot space too has surprisingly increased by about 40 Litres -- despite adding more legroom in the rear-row seating.

See the full drive video below for details on the space now available in the 2nd row of the XUV 3XO.

And finally the First Drive Experience!

WATCH: The first drive of the Mahindra XUV 3XO.

The drivability is nothing like before. The XUV 3XO's smooth-shifting torque converter automatic transmission is what amazed me! This felt like the child of the Scorpio N!

The car's responsiveness, particularly after the turbo kicks in, is truly impressive.

The more I drive this car the more I seem to enjoy it. Whether driving in automatic or manual mode, the XUV 3XO delivers a dynamic and enjoyable experience.

Now all this car needs are paddle shifts on this steering wheel.

The XUV 3XO is a compelling option for anyone seeking a feature-rich, comfortable, and powerful compact SUV with a ride quality and price tag that will definitely attract!

And to add to it, there are a total of 18 variants of the Mahindra XUV 3XO to suit every different need and pocket.

The base variant of the Mahindra XUV 3XO the MX 1 starts at ₹ 7.49 lakh and the top variant, the AX7L diesel, will cost ₹ 15.49 lakh ex-showroom.

Fuel TypeDIESELGASOLINE
Engine1.5L Turbo Diesel with CRDe1.2 L TCMPFi engine1.2 L mStallion - TGDi engine
TransmissionMTMTATMTAT
MX1 - Rs 7.49 L      
MX2 Rs 9.99 L        
MX2 Pro Rs 10.39 L Rs 8.99 L Rs 9.99 L    
MX3 Rs 10.89 L* Rs 9.49 L*      
MX3 Pro Rs 11.39 L Rs 9.99 L**      
AX5 Rs 12.09 L* Rs 10.69 L**      
AX5 L -     Rs 11.99 L Rs 13.49 L
AX7 Rs 13.69 L*     Rs 12.49 L***  
AX7 L Rs 14.99 L     Rs 13.99 L Rs 15.49 L
* Variant also available in Diesel AutoSHIFT+ at an additional cost of Rs 0.80 L
Rajesh Karkera, Hitesh Harisinghani
 
