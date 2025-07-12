HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
2 dead, many feared trapped as 4-storey building collapses in Delhi

2 dead, many feared trapped as 4-storey building collapses in Delhi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 12, 2025 12:42 IST

Two people died and eight, including a one-year-old baby, were injured when a four-storey building collapsed in the Welcome area of northeast Delhi on Saturday morning, with a few still feared to be trapped under the rubble, officials said.

IMAGE: Rescue operation is underway after a four-storey building collapses the Welcome area of northeast Delhi. Photographs: ANI on X

People who were trapped in the rubble include 10 members of a family who lived in the building and a few others who were near it, they said.

The Delhi Fire Services said a man and a woman were found dead after they were pulled out of the debris and their bodies were sent to GTB Hospital.

 

Eight people have been rushed to a hospital for treatment, while attempts to rescue others who may still be trapped in the debris are still underway.

A senior police officer said, "Around 7.04 am on Saturday, we received information at Welcome Police Station regarding the collapse of a four-storey building near Idgah, Welcome.

When the police team reached the spot, they found that three storeys of the building had collapsed."

"So far, eight injured persons have been rescued -- seven have been shifted to JPC Hospital and one to GTB Hospital for treatment," he added.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Sandeep Lamba said, "The owner of the building, Matloob, resides in the building with his family members. The ground floor and first floor are unoccupied. The building opposite also sustained damage."

Parvez (32), his wife Siza (21), his son Ahmad (14 months), and his brother Naved (19), who were in the building when it collapsed, have been rescued.

Govind (60) and his brother Ravi Kashyap (27) and their wives Deepa (56) and Jyoti (27), who were outside the building, also sustained injuries and were sent for treatment at a hospital.

Anees Ahmad Ansari, who lives in the building opposite the building that collapsed, said he too sustained injuries in the incident.

"As the building collapsed, the rubble hit our building and I also got injured. Everyone, including locals, is busy trying to rescue the family. We hope that they are safe," he said.

The building collapsed when locals were out on their morning walks, many of whom acted as first responders and began trying to rescue those trapped before fire officials arrived at the spot.

Seven fire tenders rushed to the site at Gali No. 5 at Janta Colony close to Idgah road in Seelampur for rescue operations, Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg said.

Asma, who lives in the neighbourhood, told PTI, "Around 7 am, I was in my house when I heard a loud noise and there was dust all over. When I came down, I saw that our neighbour's home has collapsed."

"We don't know how many are trapped but a family of 10 people lives there," she said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
