HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Vadodara bridge collapse: Woman watches helplessly as family drowns

Vadodara bridge collapse: Woman watches helplessly as family drowns

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 09, 2025 22:24 IST

x

Perched atop a submerged vehicle, 35-year-old Sonalben Padhiyar kept pleading to onlookers to save her two children and husband after the vehicle they were travelling in plunged into the Mahisagar river in Gujarat on Wednesday morning.

IMAGE: A truck hangs loosely as the Gambhira bridge on the Mahisagar river, connecting Vadodara and Anand, collapses in Padra, Gujarat, July 9, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

By the time rescuers reached the spot, it was too late. Her husband and kids had already drowned, and the responders could only recover their bodies.

A viral video capturing the heart-wrenching scene shows Sonalben sitting on the submerged wreckage of a vehicle, with her body partially under water. Profusely crying, she seeks help from those gathered near the accident site.

 

My children drowned...my husband drowned, please save them," she screams in Gujarati. To console her, the person recording the video from the bridge tells her that rescue teams are on their way.

Sonalben's Ramesh Padhiyar (38), daughter Vedika (4) and son Naitik (2) were among the ten persons who were killed after multiple vehicles plunged into the Mahisagar river when a portion of a bridge collapsed in Gujarat's Vadodara district in the morning.

After being brought to the riverbank, Sonalben, a resident of Mujpur village in Padra taluka of Vadodara, said she sought help for nearly one hour but in vain.

Situated on the banks of Mahisagar, Mujpur is very close to the bridge.

We were headed to Bagdana in Bhavnagar to offer prayers. There were seven passengers in our van. We left at 6.30 am and reached the bridge around 7 am. When we were crossing it, a portion collapsed, causing many vehicles to plunge into the river, she told reporters.

A slab of the Gambhira bridge, which connects central Gujarat to the Saurashtra region and is located near Padra town, caved in, killing ten persons, Superintendent of Police (Vadodara rural) Rohan Anand said.

Visuals from the site showed the entire chunk of the slab of the bridge between two piers has collapsed. The slab collapse caused the vehicles, which were passing through the bridge, to fall into the river.

"Since I was sitting on the back side of the van, I somehow managed to come out. But my husband and children got trapped because a truck fell right on our vehicle. The water was also deep. I kept crying for help for nearly an hour, but no one came forward," said an inconsolable Sonalben.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Bridge collapses in Vadodara, vehicles fall in river
Bridge collapses in Vadodara, vehicles fall in river
'We have lost 10 months of our lives'
'We have lost 10 months of our lives'
'We Were Hoping We Would Be Able To Catch Them Alive'
'We Were Hoping We Would Be Able To Catch Them Alive'
Poisoning, stabbing: Woman, lover attempts to kill husband, kids
Poisoning, stabbing: Woman, lover attempts to kill husband, kids
'We let it slip': Stokes admits England blew it
'We let it slip': Stokes admits England blew it

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Detectives We Loved

webstory image 2

Tofu Stuffed Cabbage Wraps

webstory image 3

10 Dreaded Bollywood Gangsters

VIDEOS

Must watch: Breathtaking Athirappilly Falls in Kerala2:04

Must watch: Breathtaking Athirappilly Falls in Kerala

Amit Shah reveals retirement plans after politics1:05

Amit Shah reveals retirement plans after politics

Watch: The stunning Chitrakote Falls in Chhattisgarh1:06

Watch: The stunning Chitrakote Falls in Chhattisgarh

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD