Mumbai civic polls: BMC reacts to ink removal reports

Mumbai civic polls: BMC reacts to ink removal reports

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
January 15, 2026 13:25 IST

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Thursday rejected reports claiming that the indelible ink marks on voters' fingers were being wiped off during the ongoing civic polls and that the BMC chief had acknowledged the matter.

IMAGE: Senior citizens show their inked fingers at a booth in Mumbai. Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com

The civic body said in a statement that such media reports were factually incorrect.

It also asserted that BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani had not commented in this regard.

 

"The municipal commissioner has not made any statement whatsoever about indelible ink being wiped off after voting. Therefore, there is no factual basis to the reports being circulated in the media," the BMC administration said.

As per procedure, polling staff apply indelible ink to one finger of the voter's left hand at the time of casting the vote on the electronic voting machine at the polling station.

In the BMC, 1,700 candidates are vying for Mumbai's 227 electoral wards. A total of 10,231 polling stations have been set up across Mumbai, and 64,375 officers and staff have been deployed for duty.

