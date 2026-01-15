HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Mumbai civic poll records mere 6.98% voter turnout till 9:30 am

Mumbai civic poll records mere 6.98% voter turnout till 9:30 am

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 15, 2026 11:38 IST

An average of 6.98 per cent of voters exercised their franchise in the first two hours of polling for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections on Thursday, officials said.

IMAGE: Union minister Piyush Goyal casts vote with his wife in Mumbai. Photograph: ANI Photo

Polling began at 7.30 am amid tight security arrangements across Mumbai and will continue till 5.30 pm.

The average voter turnout stood at 6.98 per cent till 9.30 am, a BMC spokesperson said.

Data released by the civic body showed wide variations in voter participation across wards.

The highest turnout of 11.57 per cent was recorded in ward number 18 in the western suburbs, while the lowest turnout of 1.68 per cent was reported in ward number 162 in the eastern suburbs till 9.30 am.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
