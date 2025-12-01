HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Mumbai businesswoman stripped, filmed at gunpoint in pharma firm office

Mumbai businesswoman stripped, filmed at gunpoint in pharma firm office

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

December 01, 2025 17:33 IST

x

In a shocking incident, a 51-year-old businesswoman alleged that she was held at gunpoint, stripped, and threatened with the release of her private videos and photographs by senior officials of a pharmaceutical company.

IMAGE: Kindly note that the image has been used for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Mumbai police registered a case against six senior pharma officials under sections 354A, 354B, 326, 509, 506, and IT Act 66A, based on the woman's complaint, related to sexual violence, physical harm, and use of weapons.

 

As per the FIR, the woman was called to the company's office, where she was allegedly assaulted and stripped.

The FIR was registered by the NM Joshi Marg Police Station based on a complaint filed by the businesswoman.

The events described in the FIR are reported to have occurred on January 18, 2023, between 11:30 am and 1:00 pm.

The businesswoman who runs a photo frame and gifting business was allegedly summoned to the second-floor office on Dr E Moses Road, Mahalaxmi, by one of the accused via phone.

Upon her arrival, she alleged that an individual present in the office struck her on the shoulder and back with the butt of a revolver.

The main accused allegedly removed her burkha (veil) inside his cabin. He then allegedly held a revolver to her head and forced her to remove all her clothing, proceeding to take photos and videos of her in undergarment-only, as per the FIR.

He explicitly threatened to upload these visuals and make them go viral. The complaint further stated that the accused threatened her, demanding that she provide a false statement or she would be implicated in a false legal case and thrown into jail.

Another pharma official had allegedly filed a false complaint against her, causing her mental anguish.

The police are currently investigating the matter, and a probe is underway.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Man sets teenage girl on fire after mother's rebuke
Man sets teenage girl on fire after mother's rebuke
Scores watch as jilted lover rains 18 blows on woman
Scores watch as jilted lover rains 18 blows on woman
Delhi tops metros, Mumbai second in crimes against women
Delhi tops metros, Mumbai second in crimes against women
20-year-old girl raped on Mumbai local train
20-year-old girl raped on Mumbai local train
Woman raped on train at Mumbai's Bandra Terminus
Woman raped on train at Mumbai's Bandra Terminus

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Recipe: Chicken With Olives And Lemon

webstory image 2

India Works Way Too Hard: 8 Overworked Countries

webstory image 3

7 Vegetarian Kebab Recipe

VIDEOS

Mouni Roy steals the limelight in her stylish look0:52

Mouni Roy steals the limelight in her stylish look

'Raising issues is not drama': Priyanka Gandhi hits back at PM Modi1:44

'Raising issues is not drama': Priyanka Gandhi hits back...

Kangana takes a dig at opposition for creating ruckus in the Lok Sabha0:33

Kangana takes a dig at opposition for creating ruckus in...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO