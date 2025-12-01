Mumbai businesswoman stripped, filmed at gunpoint in pharma firm office

In a shocking incident, a 51-year-old businesswoman alleged that she was held at gunpoint, stripped, and threatened with the release of her private videos and photographs by senior officials of a pharmaceutical company.

The Mumbai police registered a case against six senior pharma officials under sections 354A, 354B, 326, 509, 506, and IT Act 66A, based on the woman's complaint, related to sexual violence, physical harm, and use of weapons.

As per the FIR, the woman was called to the company's office, where she was allegedly assaulted and stripped.

The FIR was registered by the NM Joshi Marg Police Station based on a complaint filed by the businesswoman.

The events described in the FIR are reported to have occurred on January 18, 2023, between 11:30 am and 1:00 pm.

The businesswoman who runs a photo frame and gifting business was allegedly summoned to the second-floor office on Dr E Moses Road, Mahalaxmi, by one of the accused via phone.

Upon her arrival, she alleged that an individual present in the office struck her on the shoulder and back with the butt of a revolver.

The main accused allegedly removed her burkha (veil) inside his cabin. He then allegedly held a revolver to her head and forced her to remove all her clothing, proceeding to take photos and videos of her in undergarment-only, as per the FIR.

He explicitly threatened to upload these visuals and make them go viral. The complaint further stated that the accused threatened her, demanding that she provide a false statement or she would be implicated in a false legal case and thrown into jail.

Another pharma official had allegedly filed a false complaint against her, causing her mental anguish.

The police are currently investigating the matter, and a probe is underway.