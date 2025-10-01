HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Delhi tops metros, Mumbai second in crimes against women

Delhi tops metros, Mumbai second in crimes against women

Source: PTI
October 01, 2025 01:36 IST

Mumbai recorded 778 cases of assault on women with intent to outrage modesty in 2023 and the number of victims stood at 781 -- the second highest among metropolitan cities -- according to a report of the National Crime Records Bureau.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Samuel Rajkumar/Reutersm

Delhi topped the list with 793 such cases in which 800 women were victims, whereas Bengaluru was on the third position with 731 offences and 736 victims, NCRB data showed.

 

Mumbai was on the second spot in kidnapping and abduction cases with 1,798 incidents in which 1,841 persons were victims. Delhi was on the first spot with 5,681 offences and 5,867 victims.

In rape incidents, Mumbai was on the third spot among metropolitan cities with 387 cases with the same number of victims. Delhi topped the list with 1,088 incidents and the same number of victims, while Jaipur was on the second spot with 573 offences in which 574 women were raped, said the report.

In data for metropolitan cities in 2023, Mumbai was on the fourth spot in recording murder cases with 124 incidents and 125 victims. Delhi topped the list with 503 incidents in which 521 persons were killed, whereas Bengaluru was on the second spot with 206 cases and 215 murder victims.

Jaipur was on the third spot with 129 cases in which 131 persons were killed, the report said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
