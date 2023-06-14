News
20-year-old raped on Mumbai local train, accused arrested after 8 hours

20-year-old raped on Mumbai local train, accused arrested after 8 hours

Source: PTI
June 14, 2023 21:10 IST
A 20-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a 40-year-old man in the ladies' compartment of a moving Mumbai local train when she was travelling alone on Wednesday morning. The accused was arrested after nearly eight hours of the incident, a GRP official said.

The girl, a resident of Girgaum in Mumbai, was headed towards Belapur in Navi Mumbai where she was supposed to appear for an exam.

The girl boarded the Harbour line local train at CSMT on Wednesday morning. As soon as the train started moving, a man entered the ladies' compartment which was empty at that time, the official said.

 

"He allegedly sexually assaulted the woman between CSMT and Masjid stations at around 7:26 am. He got down at Masjid station (the next station after CSMT) when the girl raised an alarm, and he ran away," the official said.

The girl approached the GRP and lodged a complaint, following which an FIR was registered against an unidentified person, the official said.

"Teams of personnel of GRP, Railway Protection Force (RPF), crime branch and Mumbai police launched a manhunt for the accused. The police examined footages of CCTV cameras inside and outside the Masjid station. He was subsequently identified and nabbed at around 4 pm," the official said.

The accused is a daily wage worker.

A case was registered against him under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including rape. Further investigation is underway, the official added.

Source: PTI
 
