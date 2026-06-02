Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project reaches milestone, 3rd tunnel excavated in 5 months

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project marks significant progress with the successful excavation of a mountain tunnel in Palghar, Maharashtra, accelerating the development of India's ambitious high-speed rail network.

IMAGE: Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project achieves tunnel breakthrough in Palghar. Photograph: @RailMinIndia X/ANI Photo

Key Points The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project successfully excavated a mountain tunnel in Palghar, Maharashtra, marking the third such achievement in five months.

The newly excavated tunnel spans 417 metres and is designed to accommodate both up and down tracks of the high-speed bullet train.

Advanced monitoring systems and geotechnical instruments were deployed to ensure structural stability during the mountain excavation.

The completion of this tunnel means all three mountain tunnels between Vapi (Gujarat) and Boisar (Maharashtra) are now complete, keeping the project on track.

The 508-km Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail project aims to reduce travel time between the two cities to just 1 hour and 58 minutes.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project has achieved another milestone with the excavation of a mountain tunnel in Maharashtra's Palghar, which is the third in the district in the last five months, officials said on Tuesday.

The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), which is implementing the project, said this significant breakthrough was achieved on June 1.

Engineers successfully completed the excavation of the third mountain tunnel (MT-07) at Ambesari village in Dahanu taluka of Palghar district, marking a crucial step forward for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, the NHSRCL said in a statement on Tuesday.

With this latest achievement, the project has successfully excavated three mountain tunnels within the last five months alone, signaling rapid construction progress in one of the corridor's most geographically complex stretches, it said.

Key Features of the Newly Excavated Tunnel

The newly-excavated tunnel spans 417 metres in length and features a massive width of 14.4 metres. The structure has been specifically designed to accommodate both the up and down tracks of the high-speed bullet train corridor, according to the statement.

To carve through the rugged terrain, the NHSRCL used a highly coordinated controlled drilling and blasting method, executing the excavation simultaneously from both ends.

Advanced Monitoring and Safety Measures

Given the logistical challenges of mountain excavation, advanced monitoring systems and geotechnical instruments were deployed to ensure total structural stability, it said.

The site featured real-time monitoring technologies, including Surface Settlement Points (SSP) and 3D targets to track ground movement; strain gauges and seismographs to continuously monitor vibrations and tunnel behavior, protecting nearby structures.

Strict safety protocols were in place for workers, including state-of-the-art ventilation systems, fire safety measures, and controlled access arrangements, the NHSRCL said.

Project Status and Future Outlook

The successful excavation of MT-07 officially completes all three mountain tunnels (MT-08, MT-07, and MT-06) located between the Vapi (Gujarat) and Boisar (Maharashtra) bullet train stations.

This specific section of the corridor cuts through a vital industrial belt.

The rapid completion of these tunnels ensures that the high-speed link between these two major economic hubs remains on track.

The ambitious project requires a total of eight mountain tunnels, with seven located in Palghar and one in the Valsad (Gujarat).

The 508-km railway project connecting Mumbai and Ahmedabad, which passes through Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, is India's only high-speed rail project designed to operate bullet trains at a speed of 320 kmph.

The project is being executed with technical and financial assistance from the Japanese government.

The corridor will connect major cities, including Sabarmati, Ahmedabad, Anand, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Bilimora, Vapi, Boisar, Virar, Thane, and Mumbai. Once completed, the project will reduce travel time between Mumbai and Ahmedabad to just 1 hour and 58 minutes, officials have said.

The project achieved its second tunnel breakthrough in February this year near Saphale village in Palghar district. A month prior to that (in January), another breakthrough of the MT-5 tunnel was achieved near Saphale.