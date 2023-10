Glimpses of the Mountain Tunnel for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor project.

It was completed by the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited in just 10 months.

The first of the seven mountain tunnels is located about one kilometre from Jaroli village in Umbergaon taluka of Valsad district in Gujarat.

IMAGE: The tunnel was constructed using the New Austrian Tunneling Method (NATM). Photographs: ANI

IMAGE: Workers walk inside the tunnel.

IMAGE: On the Ahmedabad side.

IMAGE: Workers rejoice after completion of the tunnel.

