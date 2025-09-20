HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train hits Ghansoli tunnel breakthrough

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train hits Ghansoli tunnel breakthrough

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 20, 2025 21:01 IST

x

A breakthrough was achieved for a 4.88 km-long tunnel between Shilphata and Ghansoli for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project on Saturday morning, the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) said.

IMAGE: Union Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting Ashwani Vaishnaw review the breakthrough of the Bullet train tunnel, in Mumbai, September 20, 2025. Photograph: @RailMinIndia X/ANI Photo

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was present at the Ghansoli shaft when this breakthrough was achieved by way of a controlled blast.

The tunnel, excavated using the New Austrian Tunnel Method, is part of the 21 km underground stretch between the Bandra-Kurla Complex and Shilphata, including a 7 km segment beneath Thane Creek.

 

With the latest breakthrough, the bullet train tunnel now connects the Savali shaft to the tunnel portal at Shilphata, linking it to the viaduct portion of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) project, the NHSRCL stated in a release.

The NHSRCL said that excavation of the tunnel began in May 2024 in three phases, and the first breakthrough of a 2.7 km continuous section was achieved on July 9. An additional intermediate tunnel (ADIT) was built to allow simultaneous excavation from both Ghansoli and Shilphata sides.

The NATM tunnel has an internal width of 12.6 metres and was constructed using drilling, blasting, survey works, and support systems under challenging geological conditions, it stated.

The corporation said that the next phase will involve waterproofing, lining, finishing, and equipment installation, while the remaining 16 km of tunnelling will be executed using tunnel boring machines.

The completed tunnel will be a single-tube, 13.1-metre diameter structure accommodating twin tracks for both up and down lines.

The corporation also highlighted comprehensive safety measures, including settlement markers, piezometers, inclinometers, strain gauges and restricted site access, along with arrangements to pump fresh air for workers inside the tunnel.

The 508 km-long Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor is India's first bullet train project.

According to the NHSRCL, work has been completed on 321 km of viaduct, 398 km of pier, along with 17 river bridges, nine steel bridges, and the installation of over four lakh noise barriers across 206 km.

The track bed construction has been finished on 206 km, and more than 2,000 overhead equipment masts have been installed covering 48 km of the mainline viaduct, it stated.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Accident at Gujarat bullet train site disrupts trains
Accident at Gujarat bullet train site disrupts trains
SEE; Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train
SEE; Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train
'Bullet Trains Aren't An Issue For Polls'
'Bullet Trains Aren't An Issue For Polls'
Bullet train of 'national importance': HC rejects plea
Bullet train of 'national importance': HC rejects plea
508 km in 3 hours... All you need to know about India's first bullet train
508 km in 3 hours... All you need to know about India's first bullet train

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

India-Pakistan: Wars On And Off The Field

webstory image 2

Top Indian Cities With Millionaires

webstory image 3

India's Top 5 Male Singers

VIDEOS

Divya Khosla Kumar Stuns in a Gorgeous Indian Look1:13

Divya Khosla Kumar Stuns in a Gorgeous Indian Look

WATCH: Car Dips into Pothole After Waterlogging Outside Patna Junction1:19

WATCH: Car Dips into Pothole After Waterlogging Outside...

Modi's BIG message amid Trump's H-1B Visa move and US tariffs4:16

Modi's BIG message amid Trump's H-1B Visa move and US...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV