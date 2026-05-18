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Bullet train image at Rail Bhawan: What it really is

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 18, 2026 23:36 IST

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A bullet train image displayed at Rail Bhawan, initially mistaken as the real design, has been clarified by railway officials as merely representational, amidst the ongoing Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor project.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: @DiprHaryana/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Media outlets incorrectly reported the image as the first look of the actual bullet train.
  • The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor project aims to launch India's first bullet train by August 2027.
  • The first bullet train is currently under manufacturing at BEML in Bengaluru.

Railway Board officials have clarified that an image of a bullet train put up at the Rail Bhawan was only representational and not real, as reported by some sections of the media.

The image showing a bullet train, which was recently put up at the Rail Bhawan, caught the attention of many visitors who believed it to be the first look of the country's first bullet train, expected to be launched in August 2027.

 

Several media outlets reported the picture to be the first look of the proposed bullet train.

However, Railway officials contradicted the claim and said that it is not the actual picture of the train.

"It is a representational image and not the final one. We might remove it if it creates a controversy," a senior official said.

"Since the bullet train is the country's most ambitious and dream project, it has created a lot of sensation," he added.

Launched in 2016, the 508-km Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor is under construction to operate a bullet train at 320 kmph, the first phase of which is expected to start in August 2027.

The country's first bullet is under manufacturing at the Bengaluru-based BEML, and is expected to be ready by 2027.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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