Amid tight security, Shias in Srinagar took out a Muharram procession on shikaras on the Dal lake.

Muharram processions were seen after 33 years in the Kashmir Valley.

Shia mourners dressed in black numbering hundreds participated in the Muharram procession and carried religious banners.

All photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com IMAGE: Shia mourners on shikaras carrying religious flags take part in the 9th day Muharram procession on the Dal Lake in Srinagar, July 28, 2023, here and below.

