What's That Light and Sound On Dal Lake?

Enchanting glimpses from the Shikara Festival on Dal Lake in Srinagar.
The two day event is organised by Kashmir's tourism department to showcase the heritage of houseboats and shikaras.
The Dal Lake resonates with traditional live folk music performances on make-shift stages on board the illuminated shikaras and houseboats.
Besides showcasing Kashmiri art and culture, the Shikara Festival highlights yummy local cuisine.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com