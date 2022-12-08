News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » What's That Light and Sound On Dal Lake?

What's That Light and Sound On Dal Lake?

By UMAR GANIE
December 08, 2022 18:24 IST
Enchanting glimpses from the Shikara Festival on Dal Lake in Srinagar.

The two day event is organised by Kashmir's tourism department to showcase the heritage of houseboats and shikaras.

The Dal Lake resonates with traditional live folk music performances on make-shift stages on board the illuminated shikaras and houseboats.

Besides showcasing Kashmiri art and culture, the Shikara Festival highlights yummy local cuisine.

 

IMAGE: The illuminated shikaras and houseboats. All photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Artists perform on the illuminated shikaras as a laser show goes on in the background.

 

IMAGE: An artist draws the scene on a shikara.

 

IMAGE: Artists perform on the Swarnai, the traditional Kashmiri flute.

 

IMAGE: Artists perform Rouf, a traditional Kashmiri folk dance to welcome the spring.

 

IMAGE: The shikaras float as the laser show goes on.

 

IMAGE: Capturing this mesmerising event on his phone.

 

IMAGE: The fleet of illuminated shikaras and houseboats light up the Dal Lake.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

UMAR GANIE
