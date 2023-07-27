News
After 33 Years, 8th Day Muharram Procession In Kashmir

After 33 Years, 8th Day Muharram Procession In Kashmir

By UMAR GANIE
July 27, 2023 15:54 IST
On Thursday, July 27, amid tight security, the Shia Muslim community in Srinagar took out the 8th Day Muharram procession.

The procession was carried out after a gap of 33 years in the Kashmir Valley.

Before the outbreak of violence in the valley, the procession was taken out every year as Shia Muslims commemorated the martyrdom of Imam Hussain in the battle of Karbala in Iraq more than 1,400 years ago.

It was allowed for two hours from 6 am to 8 am along pre-approved routes from Guru Bazar to Dal Gate.

Shia mourners dressed in black numbering hundreds participated in the 8th Day Muharram procession and carried religious banners.

 

IMAGE: Security personnel stand guard during the procession, here and below. All Photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

 

 

 

IMAGE: Security personnel march along the procession route.

 

IMAGE: Hundreds of Shia mourners took part, here and below.

 

 

 

IMAGE: Mourners carried banners with religious inscriptions and names of Imam Hussain and his companions, here and below.

 

IMAGE: The sea of mourners in the procession.

 

IMAGE: Women mourners also participated in huge numbers.

 

IMAGE: Mourners eat and drink from the stalls provided by the organisers on the route.

 

IMAGE: The mouners perform maatam, an act of mourning in the procession.

 

IMAGE: Chairman of Itihadul Muslimeen Masroos Abaas Ansari takes part in the historic procession.

 

IMAGE: Deputy Commissioner of Srinagar Asad Aijaz along with SSP Srinagar Rakash Balwal also took part in the procession.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

