News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » MP: Villagers capture crocodile thinking it swallowed boy

MP: Villagers capture crocodile thinking it swallowed boy

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 13, 2022 11:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A crocodile was captured by residents of a village who insisted that the reptile had swallowed a 10-year-old boy bathing in a river in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district, police said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Villagers wanted to slit open the crocodile's stomach to retrieve the boy alive. Photograph: Twitter

A team from the police and forest department rescued the reptile captured by residents of Rijhenta village on Monday, an official said.

People allegedly witnessed the crocodile taking away Atar Singh while he was bathing in Chambal river on Monday afternoon, Raghunathpur police station in-charge Shyamveer Singh Tomar said.

 

A large number of villagers gathered at the scene and captured the crocodile using a net, insisting that the child was still alive in its stomach, he said, adding that some villagers wanted to slit open the reptile's stomach.

However, the authorities explained to the villagers that they will not find the child in the crocodile's stomach and a search for the boy's body was launched in the river.

Following a search, the boy's body was fished out of the river on Tuesday morning, and was handed over to his family after post-mortem.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
MUST SEE: Two crocodiles fight to the death
MUST SEE: Two crocodiles fight to the death
Saving the crocodiles
Saving the crocodiles
20,000 crocs in 37 years: Meet the real Crocodile Hunter
20,000 crocs in 37 years: Meet the real Crocodile Hunter
Murmu represents 'evil philosophy of India': Cong leader
Murmu represents 'evil philosophy of India': Cong leader
'I respect opinions but don't take them seriously'
'I respect opinions but don't take them seriously'
'No one knows who is going to be in charge'
'No one knows who is going to be in charge'
'Indian food is not just biryani'
'Indian food is not just biryani'
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

WATCH: Crocodile on roof of house in flood-hit K'taka

WATCH: Crocodile on roof of house in flood-hit K'taka

Snake vs crocodile. Who wins the battle?

Snake vs crocodile. Who wins the battle?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances