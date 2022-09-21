News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Student's suicide sparks huge protests at Punjab university

Student's suicide sparks huge protests at Punjab university

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 21, 2022 11:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A first-year student of a private university in Punjab's Phagwara committed suicide, triggering a protest by fellow students on the campus, police said on Wednesday.

The student, who was from Kerala and was studying B.Design at Lovely Professional University (LPU), took the extreme step on Tuesday, they said.

Soon after, other students of the university held a protest on the campus. Policemen have been deployed outside the university campus.

 

Prima facie, the student was facing some personal issues, as was suggested by a suicide note left by him, a police official in Phagwara said.

Police said the student's parents have been informed and an investigation is underway.

A Kapurthala district administration official appealed to students not to believe any rumours.

LPU said it is saddened by the unfortunate incident.

"The initial investigation by the police, and the content of the suicide note point towards personal issues of the deceased. The university is providing full support to the authorities for further investigation.

"The University mourns the loss of the student and expresses its condolences to the bereaved family," LPU said in a statement posted on its Twitter handle.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Protests at Punjab varsity over leaked videos; 3 held
Protests at Punjab varsity over leaked videos; 3 held
Chandigarh varsity: No objectionable videos made
Chandigarh varsity: No objectionable videos made
NCW takes cognisance of Chandigarh 'leaked videos'
NCW takes cognisance of Chandigarh 'leaked videos'
Mr Putin, How Many More Have To Die?
Mr Putin, How Many More Have To Die?
SEE: What Yuvi Did Tell Kohli?
SEE: What Yuvi Did Tell Kohli?
PIX: Kareena Is A FAB Mother!
PIX: Kareena Is A FAB Mother!
'You can't cross laxman rekha of decency'
'You can't cross laxman rekha of decency'
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Why are our students so angry?

Why are our students so angry?

Punjab varsity shut till Sept 25 amid row over video

Punjab varsity shut till Sept 25 amid row over video

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances