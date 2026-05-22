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Madhya Pradesh Refers Dowry Death Case To CBI

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 22, 2026 14:14 IST

The Madhya Pradesh government has requested a CBI investigation into the alleged dowry death of Twisha Sharma, a Noida woman found dead in Bhopal, amid accusations of harassment from her in-laws.

Key Points

  • Madhya Pradesh government proposes CBI investigation into Twisha Sharma's dowry death case.
  • Twisha Sharma was found dead at her marital home in Bhopal, with her family alleging dowry harassment.
  • The Home Department has issued a notification to transfer the case to the CBI.
  • Police have registered an FIR and announced a reward for information leading to the arrest of Twisha's husband.
  • The state government has granted consent to extend the jurisdiction of the Delhi Special Police Establishment for the CBI investigation.

The Madhya Pradesh government on Friday proposed to transfer the case involving Twisha Sharma, the Noida woman who was allegedly harassed for dowry and died last week, to the Central Bureau of Investigation, officials said.

The notification has been issued by Home Department Secretary Krishnaveni Desavatu, an official said.

 

"It is proposed to transfer the investigation of the case registered at Katara Hills Police Station under Sections 80 (2), 85, 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and Section 3/4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act, regarding the dowry death incident that occurred on May 12, 2026, to the Central Bureau of Investigation," the notification said.

Details of Twisha Sharma's Death

Twisha Sharma was found hanging at her marital home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on May 12.

The family of the 33-year-old model turned actor accused her in-laws of pushing their daughter to death. Her in-laws claim she was addicted to drugs.

Legal Framework for CBI Investigation

Citing the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, the notification said that the state government has granted consent to extend "the powers and jurisdiction of the members of the Delhi Special Police Establishment to the entire state of Madhya Pradesh for the purpose of investigating this case".

"Consent has also been given to investigate the crimes, abetment of crimes, and/or conspiracy related to the case," it said.

Police Actions and Investigation

Following Twisha's death, the Bhopal police registered an FIR under BNS sections concerning dowry death, cruelty by husband or his relatives, and common intention, naming her husband Samarth Singh and mother-in-law Giribala Singh.

Police have also announced a cash reward of Rs 30,000 for information leading to Samarth Singh's arrest and approached the court for revocation of his passport.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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