'Kumbh Mela girl' Monalisa seeks police help to marry boyfriend

Monalisa Bhonsle, the young woman who rose to fame at the Kumbh Mela, has requested police protection in Thiruvananthapuram to ensure she can marry her boyfriend against her father's wishes.

IMAGE: Mahakumbh Mela viral girl Monalisa Bhosle. Photograph: ANI Photo

Monalisa Bhonsle, a young woman who shot to fame during the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela, approached the police in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday seeking protection to stay with her boyfriend and marry him.

After arriving at the Thampanoor police station, she alleged that her father was trying to forcibly take her back to her hometown. She was in the Kerala capital as part of a film shooting, police said.

With a captivating smile and beautiful eyes, the Indore girl had shot to fame after a virtual content creator shared a video of her selling rudraksh garlands at Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

According to police, Bhonsle and her boyfriend, a native of Uttar Pradesh, arrived at the police station, accompanied by the crew members of the film, alleging that her father was attempting to take her back against her will.

The couple had arrived in nearby Poovar recently in connection with the film shoot, they said.

Police Intervention and Future Plans

"She insisted that she won't go with her father and made it clear that she is going to marry her boyfriend. As she is a major, she can act according to her choice," a police officer said.

Later, she left with the boyfriend and crew members, the officer said, adding that the couple informed that they would get married at the earliest in the southern state itself.

Her father reportedly returned to his hometown.