Indore Police Get Drone Unit To Boost Security, Crowd Control

The Indore Police have launched a new district drone unit equipped with advanced aerial systems to enhance law enforcement, crowd management, and overall security in the city.

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points Indore Police launch district drone unit with 18 advanced drones.

Drones will act as the 'third eye' for law enforcement and crowd control.

Drone technology will assist in surveillance and routine patrolling.

Drones to be integrated with AI for identifying criminals in crowds.

Drones will be deployed during natural disasters and fire emergencies.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday launched the state's first district drone unit in Indore and said the advanced aerial systems would serve as the police force's "third eye" in maintaining law and order and managing crowds.

Indore Police Drone Unit Details

He said the launch of the district drone unit marked a new initiative by the Indore Police.

The chief minister said the unit comprises 18 advanced drones, and trained police personnel have been deployed to operate them.

Drones For Law Enforcement And Surveillance

Yadav said the drones would play a major role as the police force's "third eye" in maintaining law and order and crowd management, adding that drones would also assist police in surveillance and routine patrolling.

Referring to the growing use of drone technology in different sectors, Yadav said drones are also used by the armed forces during Operation Sindoor.

The chief minister also announced the establishment of three new police stations in Indore and an increase in police deployment in the city as required.

He also launched the 'Traffic Saathi' mobile application developed for traffic management in the city.

AI Integration And Disaster Response

Indore Police Commissioner Santosh Kumar Singh said the police drones would be integrated with artificial intelligence (AI) and used to identify listed criminals in crowds.

He said drone technology would also be deployed during natural disasters such as floods and in fire emergencies.