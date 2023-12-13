News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Mohan Yadav sworn in as Madhya Pradesh CM

Mohan Yadav sworn in as Madhya Pradesh CM

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 13, 2023 12:05 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Mohan Yadav, the Bharatiya Janata Party legislature party leader and MLA from Ujjain South, was sworn in as the new chief minister of Madhya Pradesh in Bhopal on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Mohan Yadav sworn-in as the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh in Bhopal. Photograph: ANI/X

The 58-year-old leader was administered the oath of office by Governor Mangubhai Patel at the Lal Parade Ground in state capital Bhopal.

BJP legislators Jagdish Devda and Rajendra Shukla were sworn in as the deputy chief ministers by the governor.

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president J P Nadda and Yadav's predecessor Shivraj Singh Chouhan were present at the event.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Union ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia were also present on the occasion.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Would rather die than asking BJP for...: Shivraj
Would rather die than asking BJP for...: Shivraj
'BJP's Biggest Challenge Is...'
'BJP's Biggest Challenge Is...'
Have never been a contender for CM's post: Shivraj
Have never been a contender for CM's post: Shivraj
Prachi's Cozy-Cute Winter Style
Prachi's Cozy-Cute Winter Style
'J&K is an indicator of India's political future'
'J&K is an indicator of India's political future'
NSE defers internal limit for trading hour extension
NSE defers internal limit for trading hour extension
Can India's bowlers bounce back to avoid series loss?
Can India's bowlers bounce back to avoid series loss?
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Who is Mohan Yadav, BJP's surprise pick for MP CM

Who is Mohan Yadav, BJP's surprise pick for MP CM

Shivraj's rule ends, Mohan Yadav is picked as MP CM

Shivraj's rule ends, Mohan Yadav is picked as MP CM

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances