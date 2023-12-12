Mohan Yadav to take oath as Madhya Pradesh CM on Wednesday

Mohan Yadav will take oath as chief minister of Madhya Pradesh in Bhopal on Wednesday morning, and the event will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the chief ministers of Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states among others, a party leader said.

IMAGE: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister-designate Mohan Yadav being greeted by his supporters, in Bhopal on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Elaborate arrangements are being made for the swearing-in ceremony scheduled to be held at 11.30 am at the Lal Parade Ground in Bhopal, state BJP chief Vishnu Dutt Sharma and outgoing chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan told reporters after reviewing preparations for the ceremony.

"Prime minister Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, BJP president J P Nadda, the chief ministers of several BJP-ruled states and central ministers among others will attend the oath-taking ceremony," Sharma said.

Chouhan said as a caretaker chief minister it was his duty to see that all preparations were made for the swearing-in ceremony.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will also attend the function, a BJP spokesperson said.

A large number of BJP workers, especially from Yadav's hometown Ujjain, are also expected be present for the ceremony, party sources said.

Ending days of suspense, the BJP on Monday picked Yadav as the new chief minister of the state and denied party stalwart Shivraj Singh Chouhan a record fifth term in office.

Yadav (58), a minister in the Chouhan government, was elected unanimously as the BJP legislative party leader during a meeting on Monday.

The state will also have two deputy chief ministers -- Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda.

However, it is not clear whether they would also take oath along with Yadav, the state BJP spokesperson said.

Senior BJP leader and newly-elected MLA Narendra Singh Tomar, who was among contenders for the CM's post, will be the new assembly speaker.

Yadav, who was not being seen as a contender for the top post, is considered to be close to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and hails from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) community which accounts for more than 48 per cent of the state's population.

After he was named as chief minister-designate on Monday, Yadav met Governor Mangubhai Patel and staked a claim to form the next government.

Yadav was elected as MLA from Ujjain South seat for the first time in 2013. He retained the assembly seat in 2018 and again in 2023.

In the last month's assembly elections, the BJP won 163 of the 230 assembly seats in the state, relegating the Congress to a distant second with 66 seats.