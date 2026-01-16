HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Nilgai jumps into car, kills 4-yr-old girl sitting in mother's lap

Nilgai jumps into car, kills 4-yr-old girl sitting in mother's lap

January 16, 2026 12:45 IST

A four-year-old girl sitting in her mother's lap died after a nilgai (blue bull) crashed into their moving car, shattering the windshield, in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district, officials said on Friday.

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The freak incident occurred around 6.45 pm on Wednesday near the Bilonia village, they said.

Guna resident Sonu Jat was driving with his wife and daughter Tanya to their ancestral village, Magrada, to celebrate Makar Sankranti.

 

Nilgai crashed through the windshield and landed inside the car

As their car crossed the Do Khambha area on the Guna bypass, two nilgai suddenly came running onto the road, police said.

Before Sonu could react, one nilgai leapt, crashed through the windshield, and landed inside the car. The animal's legs struck the head of Tanya, who was sitting in her mother's lap, said Cantonment police station in-charge TI Anoop Bhargava.

The girl suffered fatal wounds due to the impact, while her parents also sustained injuries, he said.

Locals and forest staff rushed her parents to the district hospital, where they are undergoing treatment, the official said.

Meanwhile, the forest department rescued the nilgai trapped inside the car after considerable efforts. The nilgai is reported to be in a critical condition.

