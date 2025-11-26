HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
16-yr-old dies in freak accident on basketball court in Rohtak

16-yr-old dies in freak accident on basketball court in Rohtak

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
1 Minute Read
November 26, 2025 13:46 IST

A national-level cager died in a freak incident on a basketball court in Haryana's Rohtak after the iron pole of a basketball hoop fell on his chest during practice, police said on Wednesday.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

The tragic incident on Tuesday, which was captured on CCTV camera, claimed the life of 16-year-old Hardik, who had participated in the sub-junior national championship, they said.

Officials said the circumstances leading to the collapse of the iron pole, including the condition of the equipment, are being probed.

 

Asked for his comment on the incident, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini told reporters on Wednesday that he will first gather all the details pertaining to the matter.

The CCTV footage showed the 16-year-old reaching for the hoop, and as soon as he attempted to hang from it, the pole collapsed and crushed him under it.

Other players sitting on the court side in the sports complex at Lakhan Majra village rushed Hardik to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, local SHO Samarjeet Singh said.

