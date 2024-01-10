News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Cricketer dies from head injury in freak accident

Cricketer dies from head injury in freak accident

Source: PTI
January 10, 2024 13:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

CSA

IMAGE: Image used for representational purpose.

A 52-year-old man fielding in a local cricket match in Mumbai died after being hit on his head by a ball from another match underway on the same ground, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Monday afternoon on Dadkar cricket ground in Matunga area when the man, Jayesh Chunnilal Savla, was fielding for his team, an official said.

Two matches were going on simultaneously on the ground. A ball hit by a batter from the other match hit on the back side of Savla's head while he was facing the pitch where his team was playing, he said.

After the ball hit Savla, he collapsed on the ground and fell unconscious, the official said.

 

The man was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead before admission, he said.

Savla died due to a head injury, the official said, adding an accidental death report was registered at Matunga police station.

The matches were being played on the ground as part of a tournament organised by the Kutchi community, he said. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Umran's absence, Shreyas's snub raise eyebrows
Umran's absence, Shreyas's snub raise eyebrows
'If Rohit has been given a chance, then why not KL?'
'If Rohit has been given a chance, then why not KL?'
'Hardik puts his body through a lot'
'Hardik puts his body through a lot'
What Made Yesudas' Voice So Divine
What Made Yesudas' Voice So Divine
Time for India to be T20 WC-ready vs plucky Afghans
Time for India to be T20 WC-ready vs plucky Afghans
What Is Raksha Mantri Doing In London
What Is Raksha Mantri Doing In London
Bumrah, Kohli, Rohit move up the ICC Test rankings
Bumrah, Kohli, Rohit move up the ICC Test rankings

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India's Tour of South Africa 2023-24

More like this

Team India's Worst Collapses In Tests

Team India's Worst Collapses In Tests

Shami Eyes Return During England Series

Shami Eyes Return During England Series

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances