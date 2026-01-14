HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Banned kite-flying string claims life of physiotherapist in UP

Banned kite-flying string claims life of physiotherapist in UP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 14, 2026 19:39 IST

x

A physiotherapist died in Jaunpur after his throat was slit by a stray 'Chinese manjha', banned glass-coated synthetic strings used for flying kites, while he was returning home on his motorcycle on Wednesday, the police said.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The incident occurred near Prasad International School in Pachhatiya village. City superintendent of police Ayush Srivastava said the deceased was identified as Mohammad Shamir, a physiotherapist and a resident of the Kerakat Kotwali area, who was engaged in private practice.

According to the police, Shamir had come to Jaunpur district headquarters on his motorcycle on Wednesday morning to meet a doctor. When he was riding on a road near the school, he got entangled in a Chinese manjha, which caused a severe cut to his neck.

 

Traffic Inspector Sushil Mishra, who reached the spot, immediately arranged an ambulance and rushed him to the district hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, the police said.

City Circle Officer Goldy Gupta said the police are making sustained efforts to enforce a complete ban on 'Chinese manjha' kite string, but its sale through online platforms has emerged as a major challenge.

Further investigation is underway and necessary action will be taken, the police added.

Every year, scores of people and birds are killed or left injured due to the menace of 'Chinese manjha'. The casualties are more on days of traditional kite flying around festivals like Makar Sakranti, which is being celebrated today.

Despite a ban on the 'Chinese manjha' and several orders by courts in different parts of the country for its strict implementation, the menace continues unabated.

On Monday, the Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court said that if a minor is found flying a kite using the banned string, his guardians can be held legally responsible.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Kite flying a cultural activity, can't be banned: HC
Kite flying a cultural activity, can't be banned: HC
NGT imposes nationwide ban on manja for flying kites
NGT imposes nationwide ban on manja for flying kites
Kite catchers, window watchers part of I-Day security
Kite catchers, window watchers part of I-Day security
Day before Makar Sankranti, SC refuses to lift NGT ban on manja for flying kites
Day before Makar Sankranti, SC refuses to lift NGT ban on manja for flying kites
Kite Makers Prepare For Festivals...
Kite Makers Prepare For Festivals...

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

14 Must-Eat Nolen Gur Mishtis Before You Die

webstory image 2

9 Winter-Perfect National Parks In India

webstory image 3

7 Winter Superfoods You Must Try

VIDEOS

Mouni Roy Leaves Fans Spellbound with Her Glamorous Look 0:37

Mouni Roy Leaves Fans Spellbound with Her Glamorous Look

Karisma Kapoor Turns Heads in a Stunning Purple Look1:08

Karisma Kapoor Turns Heads in a Stunning Purple Look

Pakistani drones near LoC: Locals expose Pak's nefarious activity8:54

Pakistani drones near LoC: Locals expose Pak's nefarious...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO