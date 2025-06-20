HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
MP govt forms panel to fix Bhopal's 90-degree bridge

MP govt forms panel to fix Bhopal's 90-degree bridge

Source: PTI
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
June 20, 2025 10:25 IST

The Public Works Department (PWD) of Madhya Pradesh has formed a committee to suggest a solution after a newly constructed railway overbridge with a 90-degree turn became the subject of criticism and much ridicule.

IMAGE: An aerial view of a newly-built bridge featuring a 90-degree turn in Aishbagh area, in Bhopal. Photograph: ANI Photo

The bridge near the Aishbagh stadium, built at Rs 18 crore, is yet to be inaugurated.

Questions have been raised over its design after it was noticed that vehicles would find it difficult to negotiate its unusual 90-degree turn.

PWD minister Rakesh Singh on Thursday said a team of the National Highway Authority (NHAI), which investigated the matter, found that the strange design was adopted due to the unavailability of land.

 

Talking to PTI, the minister said, "We have formed a committee of two chief engineers to find a way forward and ensure safe movement on the bridge. The committee will talk to all stakeholders, including the railways, and then corrective steps will be taken."

Based on the committee's report, it will be decided how to make the turn in the bridge smoother and accident-free, he added.

Sources said the PWD has sought additional land from the railways to rectify the defect.

However, railways spokesperson Naval Agarwal told PTI that the PWD has not sent any letter to them concerning the bridge so far.

"Whenever a formal proposal comes, we will consider it," he said.

PWD officials said that if a little extra land is made available, the 90-degree sharp turn can be converted into a curve.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
