Delhi govt to suspend officials for Minto Bridge flooding

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 25, 2025 17:40 IST

The Delhi government is likely to take disciplinary actions against erring officials responsible for waterlogging at the Minto Bridge underpass after overnight showers, sources said on Sunday.

IMAGE: A view of a partially submerged vehicles at Delhi Cantonment area following heavy rainfall, in New Delhi on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

According to government sources, a junior engineer and pump operator responsible for the underpass will be suspended and the assistant engineer will be issued a show cause notice for supervisory lapses.

"The higher authorities have decided to take action against these officials responsible for waterlogging at the underpass as they did not reach the spot on time," said a government source.

 

PWD Minister Parvesh Verma had last month given clear instructions that if any waterlogging occurs at any of the identified points during the monsoon, strict disciplinary action, including suspension, will be taken against the responsible engineer.

The government had earlier identified the Minto Bridge underpass as one of the seven critical waterlogging hotspots, where special attention had to be given and the monitoring was done by the engineer-in-chief of the department.

"The engineer-in-chief has been directed to issue warnings to all the PWD officials to avoid such incidents in future," sources added.

The PWD received approximately 40 calls regarding waterlogging due to heavy overnight rains.

Waterlogging was witnessed in Sarai Kale Khan bus stand, Timarpur main market, Peeragarhi Chowk, near New Delhi railway station, Dhaula Kuan underpass, Palam underpass, Azadpur underpass, Minto Road underpass, Zakhira underpass, Greater Kailash-2 and ITO.

According to the PWD, a total of 445 waterlogging points have been identified in the capital in 2025 based on data shared by the traffic police.

Of these, 335 points fall under the PWD's responsibility.

Verma has appointed assistant engineers and junior engineers as local in-charges for all 335 points.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
