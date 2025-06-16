HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Collapsed Indrayani bridge declared unsafe, warning boards put up: Fadnavis

Collapsed Indrayani bridge declared unsafe, warning boards put up: Fadnavis

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read
June 16, 2025 17:00 IST

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said the iron pedestrian bridge on the Indrayani River in Pune that collapsed, killing four persons, had been declared dangerous by the district collector, and warning boards had been put up at the site.

IMAGE: People gather at the site after a bridge collapsed on the Indrayani River near Kundamala village, under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police station, in Pune, June 15, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Talking to reporters at an event in Palghar, Fadnavis said the contract for a new bridge at the site in Maval tehsil had been awarded, and work has begun.

Four people died, and 18 were seriously injured when a 32-year-old iron pedestrian bridge over the Indrayani River in Maval tehsil collapsed on Sunday afternoon due to overcrowding by tourists.

 

He said that the structure had been declared dangerous by the district collector before the incident, and villagers had also placed warning boards.

Tourists might not have been aware of the severity of the bridge's condition, he said.

The chief minister said that the administration had identified 500 dangerous locations, including bridges and water bodies, across Pune district for the monsoon season.

"Notifications have been issued, and at some places, police are posted while villagers are also involved in cautioning people. We have to handle this with much more caution," he said, adding that he has instructed the district collector to implement safety measures at these vulnerable tourist spots.

Fadnavis took part in welcoming students on their first day of the new academic year at the Zilla Parishad school in Durvesh.

He highlighted the government's holistic approach to student welfare, which includes providing free uniforms and mid-day meals.

Fadnavis further said that the Vadhvan port project will change the face of Palghar and generate approximately 10 lakh jobs.

"The maximum benefit of these employment opportunities should go to the sons of the soil," he asserted.

Fishermen and the tribal community of Palghar should be the primary beneficiaries, and the government is working in that direction, he said.

The chief minister said six agreements will be signed focusing on training, capacity building, and skill development for the local population to prepare them for these future roles.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
