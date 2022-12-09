News
Bihar cop who inspired 'Khakee' faces graft charges, suspended

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 09, 2022 11:26 IST
Bihar Indian Police Service officer Amit Lodha, who rose to prominence following the release of the web series Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, was suspended after a case was registered against him on charges of corruption and for allegedly entering into a commercial agreement with Netflix while being on a government post.

IMAGE: IPS officer Amit Lodha. Photograph: Kind courtesy @Ipsamitlodha7/Twitter

According to an official statement, Lodha is accused of using his position for financial gains by signing an agreement with the streaming platform for making a deal with the production house Friday Storytellers while he was in the position of an IPS officer.

 

The statement said that during the investigation by the department, the allegations of corruption against Lodha were found to be true, based on which a case was registered on December 7 by the Special Vigilance Unit under sections 120B and 168 of the Indian Penal Code along with sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act i.e. PC Act.

Further investigation into the matter will be carried out by a Deputy Superintendent of Police level officer.

The series Khakee: The Bihar Chapter follows the story of epic tussle between two men on both sides of the law -- one a dreaded gang lord and the other a fiercely upright Indian Police Service officer Amit Lodha.

