Two Face Charges for Hazardous Waste Dumping in Navi Mumbai

Two individuals in Navi Mumbai are facing legal action for allegedly dumping hazardous chemicals in an open space, highlighting the ongoing challenges of environmental protection and waste management in the region.

Key Points Two individuals are accused of illegally disposing of hazardous chemicals in Dhansar village, Panvel, Navi Mumbai.

The act allegedly occurred on March 6 and violated environmental protection laws.

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board filed a complaint leading to the police investigation.

The accused face charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Environment (Protection) Act, and the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act.

Police have registered a case against two persons for allegedly disposing of hazardous chemicals in an open space on a farm in Navi Mumbai, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused, aged 39 and 50, allegedly disposed of the chemicals at Dhansar village in Panvel on March 6 despite knowing that the act could pose a threat to the environment and human health, he said.

Legal Action and Charges

Based on a complaint by an official of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, the Taloja police registered a case on March 8 against the two persons under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Environment (Protection) Act, and the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, the official said.