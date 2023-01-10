News
Moscow-Goa flight lands in Guj after bomb threat, all flyers safe

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
Last updated on: January 10, 2023 01:35 IST
A Moscow to Goa international flight made an emergency landing at Jamnagar airport in Gujarat on Monday night following a bomb threat, the police said.

All the 236 passengers and crew members were evacuated safely and the plane is being checked by local authorities along with the police and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, said inspector general of police (Rajkot and Jamnagar Range), Ashok Kumar Yadav.

 

"The plane going from Moscow to Goa was forced to make an emergency landing at Jamnagar airport due to a bomb threat. After landing, all 236 passengers and crew members were deboarded safely. Police, BDDS and local authorities are now searching the entire plane," said Yadav.

An official of the Russian embassy in New Delhi said the embassy was alerted by the Indian authorities about the alleged bomb scare on the Azur Air flight en route from Moscow to Goa.

"The aircraft has made an emergency landing at the Jamnagar Indian Air Force base. Everyone on board is safe. The authorities are conducting a thorough inspection of the aircraft," the official added.

Meanwhile, a Goa police officer said the flight which took off from Moscow and was supposed to land at the Dabolim airport was diverted to Jamnagar due to a bomb scare.

The Goa police has beefed up security in and around the Dabolim airport as a precaution, he said.

"The international flight from Moscow which was supposed to land at Dabolim airport was diverted to Jamnagar due to a bomb scare," deputy superintendent of police (Vasco) Salim Sheikh told reporters.

All the emergency services are kept on standby at the airport while senior police officers held a meeting with the airport officials.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
