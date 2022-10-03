News
Rediff.com  » News » IAF scrambles Sukhoi jets as Iranian plane gets bomb threat on Indian airspace

IAF scrambles Sukhoi jets as Iranian plane gets bomb threat on Indian airspace

Source: ANI
Last updated on: October 03, 2022 12:26 IST
Indian Air Force fighter jets were scrambled to intercept an aircraft with its origin in Iran and headed to China, which was moving towards New Delhi airspace.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only.

According to sources, inputs were received at 9:20 am by the Delhi police about a bomb threat on board a Mahan Air flight headed to Guangzhou in China from Teheran in Iran.

It triggered an alert and permission was not granted for the plane to land in Delhi and the plane was instructed by the Air Traffic Control (ATC) to divert to Jaipur. Reportedly the pilot refused to divert the plane following which Indian Air Force jets were scrambled to intercept and escort the plane.

 

The aircraft, which was headed to China as its final destination, had entered the Indian airspace when the alert from the Indian Traffic Control was shared with the plane. Indian Air Force Su-30MKI fighter jets from Punjab and Jodhpur airbases were scrambled to intercept the plane, sources told ANI.

Data from Filghtradar24 showed the plane reducing altitude over the Delhi-Jaipur airspace for a brief period before it was seen making its way out of Indian airspace.

According to ATC sources, Mahan Air requested for immediate landing at Delhi airport but the Delhi ATC directed it to head to Jaipur Airport. The pilots of the Iranian carrier did not do so and eventually left Indian airspace.

The nature of the bomb threat is still unclear.

The plane was seen continuing on its flight path towards China.

Source: ANI
 
