Rediff.com  » News » Bomb threat on Moscow-Delhi flight, probe underway

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 14, 2022 10:30 IST
A bomb threat on a flight arriving from Moscow was received by the Central Industrial Security Force at the international airport in New Delhi in the early hours of Friday, police said.

According to the police, the CISF received an e-mail warning of a bomb on the flight.

 

The flight landed at the Delhi airport between 3 and 4 am, and its 386 passengers and 14 crew members were immediately evacuated, a senior police official said.

The flight was checked and nothing has been found so far, the official said, adding that the aircraft has been isolated.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
