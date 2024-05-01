News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Champions Trophy: 'Keep India's travel to a minimum': PCB to ICC

Champions Trophy: 'Keep India's travel to a minimum': PCB to ICC

Source: PTI
May 01, 2024 19:51 IST
IMAGE: With the Champions Trophy set to be held in Pakistan, PCB suggested ICC keep India's travel itinerary to a minimum. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

Pakistan cricket authorities have suggested the International Cricket Council to schedule India's qualifying round matches only in one city during the Champions Trophy next year.

The Pakistan Cricket Board, slated to host the upcoming edition of the Champions Trophy in 2025, has picked three cities in Karachi, Rawalpindi and Lahore, which also gets the final, as venues to organise the tournament.

 

“The ICC general manager Wasim Khan also recently visited Lahore where he discussed the CT arrangements with the PCB top brass and it was suggested that the Indian team's travel itinerary be kept to a minimum,” a PCB source informed.

The source added that India could play its initial qualifying round games at Karachi before proceeding to the venues for the knockouts.

With their cricket engagements restricted only to ICC tournaments, the Indian cricket team has not played in Pakistan since 2008.

Last year, the Indian cricket board did not send the national team for the Asia Cup which was eventually held in Pakistan and Sri Lanka in a hybrid model.

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi has maintained that all teams would play the Champions Trophy in Pakistan as per schedule.

He also informed that stadium renovation work would commence soon, with the tournament expected to be held in February-March 2025.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
